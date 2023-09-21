RU RU NG NG
Main News It became known who took the blame for the defeat of Manchester United

It became known who took the blame for the defeat of Manchester United

Football news Today, 02:59
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
It became known who took the blame for the defeat of Manchester United

Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag spoke about what he thinks about the mistake of team goalkeeper Andre Onana during the match of the first round of the Champions League group stage against Bayern (3:4).

The African goalkeeper could not properly return the ball in the moment of the first goal.

After the game, Onana took responsibility for the team's defeat.

“It’s good that he took the blame, but this is about the team. Mistakes happen, but we must bounce back together as a team. Just because one player makes a mistake doesn't mean all is lost. We need to believe in ourselves as a team and always try to bounce back. We showed that tonight,” ten Hag said.

At the end of the first half, the guests lost with a score of 0:2, and already at the start of the second half they scored one goal, but immediately conceded. Later, Manchester United scored another goal, and in stoppage time the teams also exchanged goals.

In the next round, Bayern will play away against Copenhagen, while Manchester United will host Galatasaray. The matches will be played on October 10.

