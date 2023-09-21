Müller joined the "club" of Ronaldo and Casillas in the Champions League

Bayern forward Thomas Müller has written his name in the history of the Champions League.

Yesterday, the experienced German national team player won his 100th victory in the most prestigious club tournament in Europe, reports the BBC.

He became the third player in history to achieve such a number of victories while playing for one club.

Previously, Cristiano Ronaldo (115) and Iker Casillas (101) reached 100 Champions League victories.

Let us remind you that in the first round of the group stage of the Champions League, Bayern hosted Manchester United and the meeting ended in victory for the German team with a score of 4:3.

In the second round of the group stage, Bayern will play Copenhagen, while Manchester United will play Galatasaray at home. The match between the Turkish and Danish teams was recorded as a 2:2 draw.

Müller has been with Bayern since 2009 and his deal expires in 2024. This season, the footballer took part in five matches in all tournaments and recorded an assist.