Bayern Munich - Manchester United: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel

For many, this couple is associated with the legendary 1999 UEFA Champions League final, when United won a strong-willed victory and took the European Cup. Interestingly, in the next eight official games, the Red Devils won only once. Bayern have four wins, and the rest of the games ended in draws. Now a new battle awaits us, but the victory of one of the teams on aggregate may not mean anything, because two teams advance from the group to the Round of 16 of the tournament.

The match between Bayern Munich and Manchester United will take place on Wednesday 20 September and kicks off at 21:00 CET. Dailysports has prepared information for you on where you can watch this fight: look for your country in the list below.

Australia - Stan Sport

Cameroon - SuperSport

Canada - DAZN

Kenya - SuperSport

New Zealand - beIN

Nigeria - SuperSport

South Africa - SuperSport

Uganda - SuperSport

United Kingdom - TNT Sports

United States - CBS, TUDN

Other countries: