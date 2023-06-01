One of the leaders of Bayern Munich intends to move to PSG

French defender Lucas Hernandez of Bayern Munich wants to move to Paris Saint-Germain, according to Abendzeitung München.

According to the source, the player has already agreed on the terms of a long-term contract with the French club. The German club is not willing to sell the player, but his contract expires in a year. Therefore, the Frenchman may leave for free next summer.

In the current season, the 27-year-old Hernandez has played 11 matches for Bayern Munich in all competitions, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

