Once again from the Portuguese championship. Man City has identified the perfect replacement for Ederson

This summer, Manchester City is planning a major squad overhaul, and one of the main candidates to leave is goalkeeper Ederson. The club has already identified his replacement.

Details: According to Florian Plettenberg, top Saudi Arabian clubs continue to show interest in Ederson, and the Brazilian is ready for a transfer.

Man City is considering Porto and Portugal national team goalkeeper Diogo Costa as the main candidate for his replacement.

Costa himself believes he has outgrown the level of his home club and is ready to move to a top team.

In 41 matches this season, Costa conceded 44 goals and kept 18 clean sheets.

