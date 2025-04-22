Man City talent McAtee plans to leave the club next summer

One of Manchester City's most talented academy graduates, James McAtee, is dissatisfied with his playing time and plans to make a significant move this summer.

Details: According to Florian Plettenberg, McAtee has already informed the Man City management that he wants to make a permanent move elsewhere this summer.

The 22-year-old attacking midfielder has attracted interest from Bayer Leverkusen, Borussia Dortmund, as well as clubs in the English Premier League and Serie A.

This season, McAtee has appeared in 24 matches across all competitions, scoring 7 goals.

