And yet Man City? Wirtz impressed by Guardiola's efforts for his transfer

Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz is one of the most sought-after footballers in the transfer market this coming summer. And it has become known which club has managed to impress the German.

Details: According to Kicker, a few days ago, Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola had a personal conversation with Wirtz.

The discussion was positive, and Wirtz was extremely surprised by the efforts of the Spanish coach.

After this conversation, Wirtz seriously considered accepting the offer from Manchester City, where he is seen as the perfect replacement for Kevin De Bruyne.

This season, the 21-year-old German has scored 15 goals and provided 13 assists in 41 matches across all competitions.

Reminder: It was previously reported that Wirtz is ready to move to Real Madrid along with Bayer's head coach Xabi Alonso.