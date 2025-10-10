Oliver Glasner named best Premier League manager in September
A well-deserved award!
Football news Today, 07:48Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images
The Austrian tactician is turning Crystal Palace into a top-tier club.
Details: Today, not only was the Premier League's Player of the Month revealed, but also the Manager of the Month, with 51-year-old Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner taking the honors.
In September, Glasner's side remained unbeaten in the Premier League: drawing with Sunderland and claiming victories over West Ham and Liverpool.
At the moment, Crystal Palace sit sixth in the Premier League table with 12 points to their name. Glasner's side will next face Bournemouth on October 18.