Oliver Glasner named best Premier League manager in September

A well-deserved award!
Football news Today, 07:48
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Oliver Glasner, Manager of Crystal Palace, celebrates following the team's victory during the Premier League match Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

The Austrian tactician is turning Crystal Palace into a top-tier club.

Details: Today, not only was the Premier League's Player of the Month revealed, but also the Manager of the Month, with 51-year-old Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner taking the honors.

In September, Glasner's side remained unbeaten in the Premier League: drawing with Sunderland and claiming victories over West Ham and Liverpool.

At the moment, Crystal Palace sit sixth in the Premier League table with 12 points to their name. Glasner's side will next face Bournemouth on October 18.

Reminder: Glasner has long-term plans at Crystal Palace

