Oliver Glasner named best Premier League manager in September

A well-deserved award!

The Austrian tactician is turning Crystal Palace into a top-tier club.

Details: Today, not only was the Premier League's Player of the Month revealed, but also the Manager of the Month, with 51-year-old Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner taking the honors.

In September, Glasner's side remained unbeaten in the Premier League: drawing with Sunderland and claiming victories over West Ham and Liverpool.

A record unbeaten run for @CPFC 🦅



Oliver Glasner is @BarclaysFooty Manager of the Month 👏 pic.twitter.com/KjAS5QqDTN — Premier League (@premierleague) October 10, 2025

At the moment, Crystal Palace sit sixth in the Premier League table with 12 points to their name. Glasner's side will next face Bournemouth on October 18.

Reminder: Glasner has long-term plans at Crystal Palace