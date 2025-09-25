Glasner has long-term plans at Crystal Palace

Will he stay at the club?

As the transfer window drew to a close, reports surfaced that Crystal Palace head coach Oliver Glasner might leave the team if the club sold Marc Guéhi. The Austrian firmly denied these claims, and the situation could, in fact, play out quite the opposite way.

Details: According to Sky Sports, the Crystal Palace manager maintains strong ties with the club following a tense end to the transfer window. Glasner is engaged in discussions concerning the medium- and long-term development of the Eagles, even as his own future remains somewhat uncertain.

Despite the "honeymoon period" after lifting the FA Cup, the Austrian was left frustrated by what he perceived as the club's passive approach during the last two summer transfer windows.

Reminder: Previously, the Crystal Palace boss praised club chairman Steve Parish for refusing to let Guéhi go without securing a proper replacement.