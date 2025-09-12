Glasner denies reports of resignation threats over Guehi sale
On the final day of the transfer window, reports surfaced that Crystal Palace head coach Oliver Glasner was so adamant in blocking Marc Guehi's move to Liverpool that he allegedly threatened to resign from his post. The Austrian manager has now addressed these rumors.
Details: The Eagles' boss categorically dismissed these claims, stating that he never threatened to leave the club. The decision by club owner Steve Parish not to sell Guehi was made purely on sporting grounds and had nothing to do with Glasner personally.
Quote: "I think this is the last time I want to talk about this. Crystal Palace fans deserve to know how things really happened. So much has been written. I never threatened to leave the club, never... I didn't need to threaten anyone.
There was no tension between the chairman and me. In fact, it was simply a sporting discussion, and he made the decision not for money, but from the sporting perspective of Crystal Palace. Credit to the chairman," Glasner said.