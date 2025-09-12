Glasner denies reports of resignation threats over Guehi sale

He set the record straight.

On the final day of the transfer window, reports surfaced that Crystal Palace head coach Oliver Glasner was so adamant in blocking Marc Guehi's move to Liverpool that he allegedly threatened to resign from his post. The Austrian manager has now addressed these rumors.

Details: The Eagles' boss categorically dismissed these claims, stating that he never threatened to leave the club. The decision by club owner Steve Parish not to sell Guehi was made purely on sporting grounds and had nothing to do with Glasner personally.