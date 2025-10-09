ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Liga Profesional Argentina Predictions Newell’s Old Boys vs Tigre prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 11, 2025

Newell’s Old Boys vs Tigre prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 11, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Newell's Old Boys vs Tigre prediction Photo: tntsports.com.ar / Author unknown
Newell's Old Boys Newell's Old Boys
Liga Profesional Argentina (Round 12) 10 oct 2025, 17:30
- : -
Argentina,
Tigre Tigre
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
One of the fixtures of Argentina’s 12th round will take place in the early hours of Saturday at the Marcelo Bielsa Stadium in Rosario, where the local side Newell’s Old Boys will host Tigre. I suggest a bet on goals in this clash, as the odds look promising.

Match preview

“La Lepra” are going through one of the toughest stretches of their season. The team has suffered four defeats in the last six rounds, and in the previous matchday, they were humiliated away by Boca Juniors with a 0-5 drubbing. Omar Fabbiani’s squad has fallen to second-last in their group and has all but lost hope of making the playoffs.

Defensive woes remain a major issue — on average, the team concedes more than two goals per game. At home, Newell’s traditionally perform a bit better, but even that hasn’t helped recently — just one win in their last six matches. A win over Tigre could be their last chance to regain confidence and break the negative run.

“El Matador” have shown more consistent form, winning two and drawing two of their last four games. Diego Dabove’s team has established itself in the upper part of the table and is seriously contending for a playoff spot, as well as a possible ticket to international competitions. The team concedes few goals and plays with great organization.

In recent rounds, Tigre convincingly defeated Aldosivi and Central Córdoba, and also drew at home against Defensa y Justicia. Their tactical discipline and midfield organization could prove decisive against an unstable opponent.

Probable lineups

  • Newell’s Old Boys: Espínola, Mosquera, Lollo, Cuesta, Montero, Chiaverano Meroy, Rechiardo, Banega, Herrera, González, Noguera.
  • Tigre: Zenobio, Sosa, Barrionuevo, Lazo, Soto, Cabrera, Elias, López, Saralegui, Romero, Russo Cordero.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Newell’s have beaten Tigre in their last 4 meetings
  • The Under 2.5 goals bet has landed in the last 4 encounters between these sides
  • Newell’s won the last match away with a 2-0 scoreline

Prediction

Newell’s are stuck in a long-term crisis and are unlikely to go on the attack from the first minutes. Tigre play pragmatically and know how to keep games tight, especially on the road. Expect a cautious match with few goals.

