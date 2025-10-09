Prediction on game W2(0) Odds: 1.65 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the marquee clashes of Matchday 3 in the final round of 2026 World Cup qualifying in the CONCACAF region will unfold in the early hours of Saturday in Willemstad, where Curaçao will host Jamaica. Here’s a bet on the outcome of this high-stakes encounter with strong chances of success.

Match preview

Curaçao are in excellent form under Dick Advocaat. The team has picked up four points from two games, defeating Bermuda and drawing with Trinidad and Tobago. The "Blue Family" boasts a well-balanced game and shows real attacking confidence—especially on home turf. The national team has never played at a World Cup, and this generation is determined to rewrite that history.

Despite some absences—notably Riechedly Bazoer and Tahith Chong—the squad has impressive depth. The main attacking threat is Gervane Kastaneer, who has already netted five goals in qualifying. A win would see Curaçao leap to the top of the group and edge closer to their cherished goal: a World Cup debut.

Jamaica come into this fixture as Group B leaders, following two emphatic victories: 4-0 over Bermuda and 2-0 against Trinidad and Tobago. Steve McClaren’s side have been clinical in front of goal and rock-solid at the back. The "Reggae Boyz" are the group’s clear favorites, eyeing their first main draw appearance since 1998.

A host of key players return to the squad—including captain Andre Blake and Demarai Gray—adding even more firepower to an already formidable lineup. Jamaica are keen to consolidate their lead and pull away from the chasing pack, and the match in Willemstad is a perfect opportunity to take a decisive step toward World Cup qualification.

Probable lineups

Curaçao : Room, Sambo, Gaari, Eijma, Floranus, L. Bacuna, Komnenecia, J. Bacuna, Margaritha, Kastaneer, Antonisse.

: Room, Sambo, Gaari, Eijma, Floranus, L. Bacuna, Komnenecia, J. Bacuna, Margaritha, Kastaneer, Antonisse. Jamaica: Blake, Latibeaudiere, Holgate, Pinnock, Bell, Hayden, Palmer, Dixon, Gray, B. Reid, Nicholson.

Match facts and head-to-head

Jamaica have won their first two matches of the third round by an aggregate score of 6-0.

Curaçao are unbeaten in World Cup qualifying since March 2024 (4 wins, 2 draws).

Jamaica have held the upper hand in recent head-to-head meetings.

Prediction

Curaçao have shown strong form and will put up a fight, but Jamaica’s quality and squad depth are on another level. The return of key players gives the visitors an extra edge in attack and game control. Expect the "Reggae Boyz" to extend their winning run and cement their lead at the top of the group.