ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football World Cup Qualification CONCACAF Predictions Curaçao vs Jamaica prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 11, 2025

Curaçao vs Jamaica prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 11, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Curacao vs Jamaica prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
Curacao Curacao
World Cup Qualification CONCACAF (Round 3) 10 oct 2025, 19:00
- : -
International,
Jamaica Jamaica
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 1.65
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

One of the marquee clashes of Matchday 3 in the final round of 2026 World Cup qualifying in the CONCACAF region will unfold in the early hours of Saturday in Willemstad, where Curaçao will host Jamaica. Here’s a bet on the outcome of this high-stakes encounter with strong chances of success.

Match preview

Curaçao are in excellent form under Dick Advocaat. The team has picked up four points from two games, defeating Bermuda and drawing with Trinidad and Tobago. The "Blue Family" boasts a well-balanced game and shows real attacking confidence—especially on home turf. The national team has never played at a World Cup, and this generation is determined to rewrite that history.

Despite some absences—notably Riechedly Bazoer and Tahith Chong—the squad has impressive depth. The main attacking threat is Gervane Kastaneer, who has already netted five goals in qualifying. A win would see Curaçao leap to the top of the group and edge closer to their cherished goal: a World Cup debut.

Jamaica come into this fixture as Group B leaders, following two emphatic victories: 4-0 over Bermuda and 2-0 against Trinidad and Tobago. Steve McClaren’s side have been clinical in front of goal and rock-solid at the back. The "Reggae Boyz" are the group’s clear favorites, eyeing their first main draw appearance since 1998.

A host of key players return to the squad—including captain Andre Blake and Demarai Gray—adding even more firepower to an already formidable lineup. Jamaica are keen to consolidate their lead and pull away from the chasing pack, and the match in Willemstad is a perfect opportunity to take a decisive step toward World Cup qualification.

Probable lineups

  • Curaçao: Room, Sambo, Gaari, Eijma, Floranus, L. Bacuna, Komnenecia, J. Bacuna, Margaritha, Kastaneer, Antonisse.
  • Jamaica: Blake, Latibeaudiere, Holgate, Pinnock, Bell, Hayden, Palmer, Dixon, Gray, B. Reid, Nicholson.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Jamaica have won their first two matches of the third round by an aggregate score of 6-0.
  • Curaçao are unbeaten in World Cup qualifying since March 2024 (4 wins, 2 draws).
  • Jamaica have held the upper hand in recent head-to-head meetings.

Prediction

Curaçao have shown strong form and will put up a fight, but Jamaica’s quality and squad depth are on another level. The return of key players gives the visitors an extra edge in attack and game control. Expect the "Reggae Boyz" to extend their winning run and cement their lead at the top of the group.

Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 1.65
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Nicaragua vs Haiti prediction World Cup Qualification CONCACAF Today, 20:00 Nicaragua vs Haiti prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 10, 2025 Nicaragua Odds: 1.7 Haiti Recommended Melbet
Honduras vs Costa Rica prediction World Cup Qualification CONCACAF Today, 22:00 Honduras vs Costa Rica: Can Costa Rica Overtake Honduras in the Standings? Honduras Odds: 1.8 Costa Rica Bet now 1xBet
Japan vs Paraguay prediction Friendly International 10 oct 2025, 06:20 Japan vs Paraguay: H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 10, 2025 Japan Odds: 1.7 Paraguay Bet now 1xBet
Togo vs DR Congo prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 10 oct 2025, 09:00 Togo vs DR Congo: H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 10, 2025 Togo Odds: 2.15 DR Congo Recommended 1xBet
Sudan vs Mauritania prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 10 oct 2025, 09:00 Sudan vs Mauritania prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 10, 2025 Sudan Odds: 1.78 Mauritania Bet now 1xBet
Kazakhstan vs Liechtenstein prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 10 oct 2025, 10:00 Kazakhstan vs Liechtenstein prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 10, 2025 Kazakhstan Odds: 1.53 Liechtenstein Bet now 1xBet
Rwanda vs Benin prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 10 oct 2025, 12:00 Rwanda vs Benin. H2H, lineups, and match prediction — October 10, 2025 Rwanda Odds: 1.5 Benin Recommended Melbet
Bolivia vs Jordan prediction Friendly International 10 oct 2025, 12:00 Bolivia vs Jordan: Who Will Prevail in the Friendly Clash? Bolivia Odds: 1.79 Jordan Bet now 1xBet
Sao Tome and Principe vs Tunisia prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 10 oct 2025, 12:00 São Tomé and Príncipe vs Tunisia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 10, 2025 Sao Tome and Principe Odds: 1.65 Tunisia Bet now 1xBet
Zimbabwe vs South Africa prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 10 oct 2025, 12:00 Zimbabwe vs South Africa prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 10, 2025 Zimbabwe Odds: 1.75 South Africa Recommended Mostbet
Sweden vs Switzerland prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 10 oct 2025, 14:45 Sweden vs Switzerland: Can Sweden Claim Their First Win of the Qualifiers? Sweden Odds: 1.94 Switzerland Bet now Mostbet
France vs Azerbaijan prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 10 oct 2025, 14:45 France vs Azerbaijan: Can Les Bleus Secure Another Win? France Odds: 1.4 Azerbaijan Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores