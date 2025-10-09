ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football World Cup Qualification CONCACAF Predictions Bermuda vs Trinidad and Tobago prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 11, 2025

Bermuda vs Trinidad and Tobago prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 11, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Bermuda vs Trinidad and Tobago prediction Photo: skysports.com / Author unknown
Bermuda Bermuda
World Cup Qualification CONCACAF (Round 3) 10 oct 2025, 18:00
- : -
International,
Trinidad and Tobago Trinidad and Tobago
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
One of the matches of the final stage of the 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign in the North and Central American zone will take place on Saturday at the Bermuda National Stadium in Hamilton, where the Bermuda national team will host Trinidad and Tobago. Here’s a prediction for the outcome of this clash with solid chances of winning.

Match preview

Bermuda begin their home stretch of the third round after suffering two consecutive defeats—0-4 to Jamaica and 2-3 to Curaçao. Despite these setbacks, Michael Findlay’s men showed real character in the second match, coming back from 0-2 to level the score by halftime. Their attack is still led by the experienced forward Nahki Wells, who has netted 20 goals for the national side.

On home turf, Bermuda play with more courage, relying on quick counterattacks and the individual brilliance of their key players. If they can capitalize on their chances, the hosts could give the group favorites a real run for their money and hope to claim their first points in the group stage.

Trinidad and Tobago have yet to score in the third round, but they haven’t looked out of their depth: Dwight Yorke’s team opened with a 0-0 draw against Curaçao before falling 0-2 to Jamaica in the second round. The Soca Warriors are still fighting for a top-two finish, making this clash against the group outsiders a great opportunity to turn things around.

Veteran striker Kevin Molino returns to the squad, and Levi Garcia is also expected to start up front. These two could be the difference makers in this showdown. The team will look to strike early and take control of the game from the opening whistle.

Probable lineups

  • Bermuda: Eve, Jones, Leverock, Twite, Hill, Martin, Tucker, Critchlow, Lamb, Parfitt-Williams, Wells.
  • Trinidad and Tobago: Smith, Cardines, Trimmingham, Henry, Power, Sealy, Rampersad, Phillips, Telfer, Garcia, Molino.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Bermuda have lost both of their opening third-round matches with a combined score of 2-7.
  • Trinidad and Tobago have not scored yet in this stage, but have conceded only two goals.
  • In previous head-to-head meetings, Trinidad and Tobago have generally had the upper hand.

Prediction

Trinidad and Tobago look like the more experienced and balanced side. Molino’s return should boost the visitors’ attack, and their solid defense gives them control. Bermuda may create some tension, but they lack the same level of quality. My pick: back a "Trinidad and Tobago win" at odds of 1.62.

