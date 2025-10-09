Prediction on game Win Latvia Odds: 1.6 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the fixtures of the 7th round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers takes place this Saturday at the Daugava Stadium in Riga, where Latvia will host Andorra. Here’s a prediction for the outcome of this clash, with solid chances for success.

Match preview

Latvia kicked off their campaign with a win over Andorra (1-0) but then went on a four-game winless streak, effectively ending their hopes of direct qualification for the World Cup. Still, the Baltic side continues to display organized football and is always ready to challenge the group underdogs.

The team boasts a reliable defense and a minimalist attack, resulting in most of their matches being low-scoring affairs. At home, Latvia traditionally plays more cautiously and tends to pick up points in front of their own fans. They’ll look to capitalize on home advantage and past experience to secure a second win in qualifying.

Andorra, meanwhile, are rooted to the bottom of Group K: zero points, five defeats, and not a single goal scored. Koldo Álvarez’s squad faces enormous challenges up front, having failed to score in 14 of their last 19 World Cup qualifying matches. Their defense is far from flawless as well, and they often concede first when playing away from home.

On the road, Andorra have lost 17 of their last 18 away qualifiers. Given their low output and poor away record, their chances of getting a positive result in Riga look extremely slim.

Probable lineups

Latvia : Zvedris, Jaunzems, Balodis, Jagodinskis, Ciganiks, Jurkovskis, Varslavans, Saveljevs, Zelenkovs, Ikaunieks, Gutkovskis.

: Zvedris, Jaunzems, Balodis, Jagodinskis, Ciganiks, Jurkovskis, Varslavans, Saveljevs, Zelenkovs, Ikaunieks, Gutkovskis. Andorra: Alvarez, Llovera, Borra, Garcia, Oliveira, San Nicolas, Vales, Cervós, Rebés, Rodrigo, Cucu.

Match facts and head-to-head

Latvia have conceded just 1 goal in 9 official matches against Andorra.

Andorra have failed to score in 14 of their last 19 World Cup qualifiers.

In 8 of Latvia’s last 11 qualifiers, there have been no more than two goals scored.

Prediction

Neither side is in contention for the top spots, but Latvia are clearly superior and should make their home advantage count. Andorra routinely fail to score and rarely pick up points away from home. All signs point to another clean-sheet victory for the hosts by a narrow margin.