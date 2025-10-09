ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football World Cup Qualification UEFA Predictions Latvia vs Andorra prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 11, 2025

Latvia vs Andorra prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 11, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Latvia vs Andorra prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
Latvia Latvia
World Cup Qualification UEFA (Round 7) 11 oct 2025, 09:00
- : -
International, Riga, Daugava Stadium, Riga
Andorra Andorra
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Latvia
Odds: 1.6
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

One of the fixtures of the 7th round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers takes place this Saturday at the Daugava Stadium in Riga, where Latvia will host Andorra. Here’s a prediction for the outcome of this clash, with solid chances for success.

Match preview

Latvia kicked off their campaign with a win over Andorra (1-0) but then went on a four-game winless streak, effectively ending their hopes of direct qualification for the World Cup. Still, the Baltic side continues to display organized football and is always ready to challenge the group underdogs.

The team boasts a reliable defense and a minimalist attack, resulting in most of their matches being low-scoring affairs. At home, Latvia traditionally plays more cautiously and tends to pick up points in front of their own fans. They’ll look to capitalize on home advantage and past experience to secure a second win in qualifying.

Andorra, meanwhile, are rooted to the bottom of Group K: zero points, five defeats, and not a single goal scored. Koldo Álvarez’s squad faces enormous challenges up front, having failed to score in 14 of their last 19 World Cup qualifying matches. Their defense is far from flawless as well, and they often concede first when playing away from home.

On the road, Andorra have lost 17 of their last 18 away qualifiers. Given their low output and poor away record, their chances of getting a positive result in Riga look extremely slim.

Probable lineups

  • Latvia: Zvedris, Jaunzems, Balodis, Jagodinskis, Ciganiks, Jurkovskis, Varslavans, Saveljevs, Zelenkovs, Ikaunieks, Gutkovskis.
  • Andorra: Alvarez, Llovera, Borra, Garcia, Oliveira, San Nicolas, Vales, Cervós, Rebés, Rodrigo, Cucu.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Latvia have conceded just 1 goal in 9 official matches against Andorra.
  • Andorra have failed to score in 14 of their last 19 World Cup qualifiers.
  • In 8 of Latvia’s last 11 qualifiers, there have been no more than two goals scored.

Prediction

Neither side is in contention for the top spots, but Latvia are clearly superior and should make their home advantage count. Andorra routinely fail to score and rarely pick up points away from home. All signs point to another clean-sheet victory for the hosts by a narrow margin.

Prediction on game Win Latvia
Odds: 1.6
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Nicaragua vs Haiti prediction World Cup Qualification CONCACAF Today, 20:00 Nicaragua vs Haiti prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 10, 2025 Nicaragua Odds: 1.7 Haiti Recommended Melbet
Honduras vs Costa Rica prediction World Cup Qualification CONCACAF Today, 22:00 Honduras vs Costa Rica: Can Costa Rica Overtake Honduras in the Standings? Honduras Odds: 1.8 Costa Rica Bet now 1xBet
Japan vs Paraguay prediction Friendly International 10 oct 2025, 06:20 Japan vs Paraguay: H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 10, 2025 Japan Odds: 1.7 Paraguay Bet now 1xBet
Togo vs DR Congo prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 10 oct 2025, 09:00 Togo vs DR Congo: H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 10, 2025 Togo Odds: 2.15 DR Congo Recommended 1xBet
Sudan vs Mauritania prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 10 oct 2025, 09:00 Sudan vs Mauritania prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 10, 2025 Sudan Odds: 1.78 Mauritania Bet now 1xBet
Kazakhstan vs Liechtenstein prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 10 oct 2025, 10:00 Kazakhstan vs Liechtenstein prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 10, 2025 Kazakhstan Odds: 1.53 Liechtenstein Bet now 1xBet
Rwanda vs Benin prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 10 oct 2025, 12:00 Rwanda vs Benin. H2H, lineups, and match prediction — October 10, 2025 Rwanda Odds: 1.5 Benin Recommended Melbet
Bolivia vs Jordan prediction Friendly International 10 oct 2025, 12:00 Bolivia vs Jordan: Who Will Prevail in the Friendly Clash? Bolivia Odds: 1.79 Jordan Bet now 1xBet
Sao Tome and Principe vs Tunisia prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 10 oct 2025, 12:00 São Tomé and Príncipe vs Tunisia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 10, 2025 Sao Tome and Principe Odds: 1.65 Tunisia Bet now 1xBet
Zimbabwe vs South Africa prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 10 oct 2025, 12:00 Zimbabwe vs South Africa prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 10, 2025 Zimbabwe Odds: 1.75 South Africa Recommended Mostbet
Sweden vs Switzerland prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 10 oct 2025, 14:45 Sweden vs Switzerland: Can Sweden Claim Their First Win of the Qualifiers? Sweden Odds: 1.94 Switzerland Bet now Mostbet
France vs Azerbaijan prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 10 oct 2025, 14:45 France vs Azerbaijan: Can Les Bleus Secure Another Win? France Odds: 1.4 Azerbaijan Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores