NPFL: Kwara United Appoints Ashifat Sulaiman as New Technical Adviser Until 2026

Kwara United has officially appointed Ashifat Sulaiman as their new Technical Adviser, signing him on until the end of the 2025/26 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season. Ashifat, a former captain and player for the club, had been serving as interim coach for the past two weeks and will now lead the Harmony Boys permanently. His contract includes an option to renew depending on how the team performs.

The announcement came during a signing ceremony held at the club’s secretariat in Ilorin. General Manager Bashir Badawiy, representing club Chairman Kumbi Titiloye, thanked Kwara State Governor Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, the Kwara State Sports Commission, and other stakeholders for their ongoing support. Badawiy explained that this move is part of the club’s plan to stabilize and strengthen the team.

“We are pleased to formalize Coach Ashifat’s appointment after his impressive start with the team,” Badawiy said. “He understands our club’s vision and ambitions, and we have full confidence in his ability to lead Kwara United to success. Our goal remains to grow competitively and uphold professionalism.”

Ashifat’s connection to Kwara United runs deep. He has previously held various coaching roles within the club, and as a former player and captain, he brings leadership and passion to his new role. After signing his contract, Ashifat expressed confidence in the squad’s potential.

“Our objective is clear — to compete for the league title and defend the President’s Federation Cup we won last season,” he said. “We have a talented squad with the right mentality. My coaching philosophy focuses on possession-based football and creativity. I’m counting on the continued support of our fans as we push forward.”

Kwara United will next face Rangers International in Enugu on Match Day 10, which will be Ashifat’s first full match in charge under his new contract. Fans will be eager to see how the team performs under his leadership as they enter this exciting new chapter.