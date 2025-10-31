NPFL Boss Gbenga Elegbeleye Hails Rivers United for Keeping Nigeria on CAF Interclub CAF Competitions

NPFL chairman Gbenga Elegbeleye has praised Rivers United for their impressive performance in the 2025/2026 CAF interclub competitions, highlighting their role in ensuring Nigeria remains represented on the continental stage.

In an exclusive report on Thursday by Completesports, Elegbeleye expressed pride in Rivers United’s achievement, noting that it also helps maintain the league’s reputation as one of Africa’s leading domestic competitions.

“It’s kudos to Rivers United. I’m happy and proud of their performance. At least, they have made it possible for Nigeria’s name not to be missing on the 2025/2026 CAF interclub competitions map,” Elegbeleye said. “Consistently, our league has been represented in the group stages, and this reflects the quality, value, and potential of the NPFL,” he added.

Elegbeleye said Rivers United’s qualification reinforces the quality of the NPFL. “It would have been bad if no Nigerian team was among the group stage participants. So, I think Rivers United’s qualification further reinforces the fact that the NPFL is one of the best leagues on the continent,” he said.

Kwara United and Abia Warriors were eliminated from the CAF Confederation Cup. Remo Stars exited the CAF Champions League. Elegbeleye described these outcomes as unfortunate but said it does not reflect poorly on the league.

“No, no, no. It’s not a reflection of a poor league. We always want our teams to succeed, but sometimes, as the saying goes, wishes are not horses. We only hope that these teams work harder and seize the next opportunity they have to compete in the CAF interclub competitions,” he stated.

Rivers United will now shift their focus to the Nigeria Premier League. They will welcome Nasarawa United to the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt on Saturday, November 1, at 16:00 Nigerian time.