NPFL: Barau FC Appoints Rabiu Tata as Interim Technical Adviser Ahead of Sunday Derby Match

Football news Today, 10:53
The Nigeria Premier Football League Barau FC, has appointed Rabi’u Tata as interim technical adviser. The move comes after current head coach Ladan Bosso stepped aside temporarily to attend to personal family matters.

The announcement was made public in an official statement released by the club’s Media Director, Ahmad Hamisu Gwale.

“Rabi’u Tata has been appointed as the interim Technical Adviser of Barau FC following the departure of Ladan Bosso, who has stepped aside due to family reasons.”

Tata is expected to assume duties immediately, leading the team’s preparations for their upcoming Matchday 9 clash against Kano Pillars scheduled for Sunday.

Supporters of the club will be hoping that Tata’s leadership can spark a much-needed revival, helping to restore belief and momentum as the season unfolds.

