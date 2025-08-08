RU RU ES ES FR FR
No worse than anyone! Brighton reveals price tag for Carlos Baleba

Big money on the table.
Football news Today, 06:07
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Carlos Baleba vs. Dominic Soboslaj Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Brighton clearly isn't looking to sell cheap.

Details: According to ESPN, English side Brighton has set a price tag for their 21-year-old Cameroonian defensive midfielder Carlos Baleba.

It's reported that the Seagulls' management has no intention of letting their young prodigy go for less than €120 million. This is the exact figure that potential suitors—including Manchester United, Manchester City, and Liverpool—have been told.

Baleba joined Brighton from French side Lille for €27 million and has become one of the breakout stars of the past season.

Last season, Carlos Baleba made 40 appearances for Brighton in all competitions, scoring 4 goals and providing 2 assists. Transfermarkt currently values him at €40 million.

