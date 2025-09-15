No secrets! Manchester United to publish annual financial report on September 17

The club may face serious challenges.

Manchester United is at risk of running out of cash.

Details: According to ESPN journalist Mark Ogden, in just two days the Red Devils’ management will reveal the full extent of their financial troubles when they publish their annual financial report.

This comes six months after minority owner Jim Ratcliffe warned that the 20-time Premier League champions could run out of money by the end of 2025.

See also: Shabab Al-Ahli vs Tractor: H2H, lineups and match prediction — September 16, 2025

Ratcliffe, who has personally invested £300 million ($407.4 million) into the club, stated back in March that United is facing serious financial difficulties.

“Simply put, over the past seven years the club has spent more money than it has earned, and as a result has ended up in a very tough position. And for Manchester United, that point comes at the end of this year, at the end of 2025, when the club will run out of money,” Ratcliffe said.

A year ago, United reported a net loss of £113.2 million for the financial year.

Reminder: What’s going on with the team? Manchester United have started the season in their worst form in 33 years.