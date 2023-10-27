RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news Nkunku may soon be added to Chelsea's squad

Nkunku may soon be added to Chelsea's squad

Football news Today, 13:10
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Nkunku may soon be added to Chelsea's squad Nkunku may soon be added to Chelsea's squad

Chelsea's head coach Mauricio Pochettino commented on the potential return of Christopher Nkunku during a press conference.

According to information, the club's forward may be reintegrated into the team after the international break. However, Pochettino stated that this is not yet confirmed information.

"He is a player who can score goals, which we lack. He can be very important for us. Perhaps the situation could have been different with his 8-10 goals now. We were unlucky, but we can't complain either," said Pochettino.

Nkunku suffered a knee injury in a friendly match in August and has not yet made his official debut for the London club. Last season, Christopher suffered a ligament injury and missed the 2022 World Cup.

In July 2019, Nkunku moved to RB Leipzig in Germany for 13 million euros, where he immediately secured a regular place in the starting lineup. After the conclusion of the 2022-23 season, Chelsea announced the signing of Christopher Nkunku on a six-year contract. The deal was agreed upon in the winter.

The 25-year-old player became the club's first signing since Mauricio Pochettino took over as head coach. Chelsea paid around 60 million euros (51 million pounds) for his transfer.

Related teams and leagues
Chelsea Premier League England
Popular news
Girona secures victory in the final minutes and takes the top spot in La Liga Football news Today, 17:04 Girona secures victory in the final minutes and takes the top spot in La Liga
Tottenham comfortably defeated Crystal Palace Football news Today, 17:01 Tottenham narrowly triumphed over Crystal Palace
A miss from the Serbian. Al-Hilal defeated Al-Ahli with goals from Milinkoviс-Saviс and Mitrovic Football news Today, 16:13 A miss from the Serbian. Al-Hilal defeated Al-Ahli with goals from Milinkoviс-Saviс and Mitrovic
The Premier League of South Africa: standings, matches, and results of the tenth round Football news Today, 16:00 The Premier League of South Africa: standings, matches, and results of the tenth round
The weigh-in ceremony took place between Fury and Ngannu Boxing News Today, 15:29 The weigh-in ceremony took place between Fury and Ngannu
The semifinal pairings for the WTA Elite Trophy 2023 have been determined Tennis news Today, 14:57 The semifinal pairings for the WTA Elite Trophy 2023 have been determined
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Boxing News Today, 16:42 VIDEO. Usyk met with Fury in Saudi Arabia. Football news Today, 16:13 A miss from the Serbian. Al-Hilal defeated Al-Ahli with goals from Milinkoviс-Saviс and Mitrovic Football news Today, 16:00 The Premier League of South Africa: standings, matches, and results of the tenth round Boxing News Today, 15:29 The weigh-in ceremony took place between Fury and Ngannu Tennis news Today, 14:57 The semifinal pairings for the WTA Elite Trophy 2023 have been determined Football news Today, 14:40 VIDEO. Scoring a hat-trick in 45 minutes. The best player of the 3rd round of the Champions League Hockey news Today, 14:20 The NHL has suspended the hockey player for 41 matches Football news Today, 13:47 The English Premier League 2023-24 season: standings, matches, and results of the tenth round Football news Today, 13:10 Nkunku may soon be added to Chelsea's squad Football news Today, 12:48 Liverpool has also expressed interest in Napoli's striker
Sport Predictions
Football 28 oct 2023 Chelsea vs Brentford prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Bayern vs Darmstadt prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Bournemouth vs Burnley prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Hull City vs Preston prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Arsenal vs Sheffield United prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Barcelona vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Leipzig vs FC Koln prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Wolverhampton vs Newcastle prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Boxing 28 oct 2023 Fury vs Ngannou: predictions and betting tips on the boxing match on October 28, 2023