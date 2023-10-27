Nkunku may soon be added to Chelsea's squad

Chelsea's head coach Mauricio Pochettino commented on the potential return of Christopher Nkunku during a press conference.

According to information, the club's forward may be reintegrated into the team after the international break. However, Pochettino stated that this is not yet confirmed information.

"He is a player who can score goals, which we lack. He can be very important for us. Perhaps the situation could have been different with his 8-10 goals now. We were unlucky, but we can't complain either," said Pochettino.

Nkunku suffered a knee injury in a friendly match in August and has not yet made his official debut for the London club. Last season, Christopher suffered a ligament injury and missed the 2022 World Cup.

In July 2019, Nkunku moved to RB Leipzig in Germany for 13 million euros, where he immediately secured a regular place in the starting lineup. After the conclusion of the 2022-23 season, Chelsea announced the signing of Christopher Nkunku on a six-year contract. The deal was agreed upon in the winter.

The 25-year-old player became the club's first signing since Mauricio Pochettino took over as head coach. Chelsea paid around 60 million euros (51 million pounds) for his transfer.