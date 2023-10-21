Newcastle thrashed Crystal Palace, while Luton snatched a draw in Nottingham

The English Premier League returned with matches from the ninth round after the international break.

Today, we already reported on Liverpool's victory over Everton and Manchester City's home success. A few more matches have concluded now.

Bournemouth, playing with a man down for almost the entire second half, ultimately lost to Wolverhampton. Brentford managed to secure a victory against Burnley at their home ground, while Luton snatched a draw in the closing moments of their match against Nottingham Forest.

In another match, Newcastle left no chances for Crystal Palace. Eddie Howe's team settled all matters in the first half, and the final whistle displayed a score of 4-0.

Bournemouth — Wolverhampton — 1:2

Goals: 1:0 — Solanke 17, 1:1 — Cunha 47, 1:2 — Kalajdzic 87. Red Card: Cook 54.

Brentford — Burnley — 3:0

Goals: 1:0 — Vissa 24, 2:0 — Mbeumo 63, 3:0 — Godos 87.

Nottingham Forest — Luton Town — 2:2

Goals: 1:0 — Wood 48, 2:0 — Wood 76, 2:1 — Adebayo 83, 2:2 — Adebayo 90+2.

Newcastle — Crystal Palace — 4:0

Goals: 1:0 — Murphy 5, 2:0 — Gordon 44, 3:0 — Longstaff 45+2, 4:0 — Wilson 66.

