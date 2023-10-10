RU RU NG NG
New scandal? Barcelona is unhappy with the quality of broadcasts of its matches

Barcelona management expressed dissatisfaction with the quality of television broadcasts of matches involving the team.

According to Sport.es, the Catalan club considers the attitude towards them disrespectful.

In particular, the bosses of the Catalan team are concerned about negative comments that were made about head coach Xavi in one of the matches.

In addition, the club is alarmed that their head coach is often shown on camera expressing dissatisfaction with the refereeing.

Barcelona noticed that episodes with coaches of other teams are almost never included in the television picture.

As a sign of protest, Barcelona may stop interacting with television representatives during breaks in matches.

Let us remind you that following the results of nine rounds of the Spanish Championship, Barcelona is in third place in the standings, with 21 points.

In the next match the Catalans will play against Athletic.

