"Too much pressure." Barcelona outraged by statements by Spain coach

The Barcelona leadership has expressed their dismay over the comparison made by the Spanish national team coach, De la Fuente, in which he placed Barcelona's young talent, Lamine Yamal, in the same category as Messi and Maradona.

The Spanish forward has been constantly making headlines for his incredible performances with the Catalan club. At the age of sixteen, he has already earned a place in Barcelona's starting lineup and holds the record for the youngest debutant in the history of the national team. Additionally, he is the youngest scorer for the national team.

The comments made by the head coach of the Spanish national team did not sit well with Barcelona, as they aim to shield the player from unnecessary attention. While they understand that the comments were not made with ill intentions, they believe the comparison was "inaccurate."

Recently, Xavi downplayed the significance of the comparison to Messi, insisting that Yamal is not a finished product, and players prematurely compared to a World Cup winner often fail to meet expectations. The club even conducted a contract extension ceremony for him away from the spotlight, at a private event in Ciudad Deportiva.