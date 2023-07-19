RU RU
New Chelsea manager appreciates Mudryk's prospects

Chelsea's new manager Mauricio Pochettino has spoken out about what he thinks of Ukrainian Mykhailo Mudryk.

According to the specialist, the Ukrainian national team player has a great future.

"I often talk with all the players. I see that Mikhail is a very good guy, still young, but with great potential. The main thing is to gain confidence. It is important for young players to understand us and our requirements. They must be aware of whether they have the opportunity to be starting players," Pochettino is quoted by Football London.

Recall that Mudryk moved to Chelsea from Shakhtar Donetsk in the winter transfer window of 2023.

His agreement with the London club runs until 2031.

Last season, the Ukrainian football player played in 17 matches for Chelsea and chalked up two assists.

In general, the season for Mudrik and his team turned out to be the most disastrous, because the team took 12th place in the Premier League.

During the season, Chelsea changed two coaches, and Mauricio Pochettino came to the club to replace Frank Lampard, who temporarily held the position.

