Mudryk spoke about how he treats criticism in his address

Football news Today, 04:00
Photo: Twitter Chelsea

Ukrainian Chelsea winger Mikhail Mudryk spoke about how he treats criticism.

The media repeatedly sounded the promise that the young player of the Ukrainian national team allegedly did not live up to expectations after his transfer to the London club.

Mudryk himself believes that people's expectations cannot affect his quality of play.

“If people expect a lot from me, then that's their problem. Their expectations cannot determine my game,” he said.

Recall that at the training camp in the United States, the Ukrainian scored his first goal for Chelsea. He hit the gates of "Brighton", and the meeting ended with the victory of his team with a score of 4:3.

The Ukrainian moved to the London club in early 2022. About 100 million euros were paid for it.

In the second half of the season, Mudryk played 17 matches in all competitions, in which he scored two assists. His agreement with the London club will run until June 2031.

Note that the new football championship in England will begin on 11 August.

Ponomarenko Yurij Ponomarenko Yurij Dailysports's expert
