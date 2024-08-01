Mourinho is trying to convince the Moroccan midfielder to join Fenerbahce

Turkish Fenerbahce are determined to strengthen their squad with Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.

According to journalist Nicolo Schira, the head coach of the Canaries Jose Mourinho is interested in acquiring the Moroccan midfielder. The Portuguese specialist is personally trying to convince the player to move to Istanbul.

Earlier, Fenerbahce offered Fiorentina 10 million euros for the Moroccan midfielder. The player himself are ready to offer a contract until 2028.

After the arrival of Mourinho Fenerbahce conducts an active transfer campaign. In particular, the Istanbul club announced the signing of Amrabat's compatriot - Youssef En-Nesiri.

Recall that the "canaries" twice defeated Lugano in the second round of the qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League. Mourinho's team will face Lille in the next round.