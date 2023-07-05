Mount has an important message for Chelsea fans

EN RU
Football news Today, 05:35
Chelsea graduate Mason Mount addressed the club's fans and announced his departure from the club.

The midfielder understands that for many, his decision will be unexpected.

It is not easy for me to announce that I am leaving Chelsea. I think you deserve more than just a bunch of words on social media. Therefore, I decided to tell you directly that I am very grateful for your support over the past 18 years. I understand that some of you will not be happy with my decision, but this is what I consider necessary for my career at the moment.

I joined the club at the age of 6 and we went through a lot together: we won the Youth Cup, I got the Player of the Year award, we won the Super Bowl and the Club World Cup. But the most memorable was the victory in the Champions League in 2021. I want to wish you all the best," he said.

The midfielder has made 195 appearances for the Chelsea first team over the past four seasons, scoring 33 goals.

His agreement is calculated until the summer of 2024, but the player could not reach an agreement with the management on a new contract.

He is expected to join Manchester United in the near future.

