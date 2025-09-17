Monaco's plane couldn't take off for Champions League match due to air conditioning. Players had to leave the plane in... underwear

A comical situation

On September 18, 2025, at 18:45 Central European Time, Belgian side Club Brugge will host French club Monaco in the first round of the Champions League. The French team had quite an adventure getting to the match.

Details: Monaco's plane was unable to take off due to a malfunction in the air conditioning system.

As a result, the players had to disembark onto the runway... in their underwear!