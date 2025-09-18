A nightmare for Monaco! The club concedes three goals in the first half of the Champions League for the first time since 2018
A tough Champions League start for the Monégasques
Today, 14:33
Brugge and Monaco face off in the opening round of the Champions League. The match has already turned disastrous for the visitors.
Details: The Monégasques endured a nightmare start to their Champions League campaign: the team conceded three goals in the first half of the match, something that hasn't happened since 2018. Back then, their opponent was also Brugge. That encounter ended with a 4-0 victory for the Belgians.
Now Brugge are leading by the same margin: the goals for the Belgian side have come from Nicolo Tresoldi, Raphael Onyedika, Hans Vanaken, and Mamadou Diachon.