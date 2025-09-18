RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news A nightmare for Monaco! The club concedes three goals in the first half of the Champions League for the first time since 2018

A nightmare for Monaco! The club concedes three goals in the first half of the Champions League for the first time since 2018

A tough Champions League start for the Monégasques
Football news Today, 14:33
Volodymyr Varukha Dailysports's expert
A nightmare for Monaco! The club concedes three goals in the first half of the Champions League for the first time since 2018 https://x.com/AS_Monaco/status/1968722958286745866

Brugge and Monaco face off in the opening round of the Champions League. The match has already turned disastrous for the visitors.

Details: The Monégasques endured a nightmare start to their Champions League campaign: the team conceded three goals in the first half of the match, something that hasn't happened since 2018. Back then, their opponent was also Brugge. That encounter ended with a 4-0 victory for the Belgians.

Now Brugge are leading by the same margin: the goals for the Belgian side have come from Nicolo Tresoldi, Raphael Onyedika, Hans Vanaken, and Mamadou Diachon.

Related teams and leagues
Club Brugge Club Brugge Schedule Club Brugge News Club Brugge Transfers
Monaco Monaco Schedule Monaco News Monaco Transfers
Champions League Champions League Table Champions League Fixtures Champions League Predictions
Related Game News
Fati's debut was a success! Scored in his very first match for Monaco! Football news Today, 14:56 Fati's debut was a success! Scored in his very first match for Monaco!
A half owned by Mignolet! The goalkeeper conceded a penalty, saved it, picked up a yellow card and left the pitch injured Football news Today, 13:32 A half to remember for Mignolet! The goalkeeper concedes a penalty, saves it, gets booked and leaves the pitch through injury
Monaco's plane couldn't take off for Champions League match due to air conditioning. Players had to leave the plane in... underwear Football news Yesterday, 13:57 Monaco’s plane grounded before Champions League match due to air conditioning failure. Players forced to leave the plane in... underwear
Related Tournament News
Galatasaray fans during the Turkish Super League match between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce Football news Today, 13:52 More than a game! Galatasaray fans invite newlyweds to join their celebrations in Frankfurt
Not his first scandal: before clashing with Simeone, Liverpool fan was punished for insulting disabled supporters Football news Today, 12:25 Not his first scandal: before clashing with Simeone, Liverpool fan was punished for insulting disabled supporters
Josip Stanisic of Bayern Munich receives medical treatment during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Football news Today, 11:33 Another setback! The nature of Stanišić's injury revealed. Bayern at risk of losing another defender
"I hope I don't look that old" - Neuer reacts to overtaking Matthäus to become the club's oldest player to play in the Champions League Football news Today, 11:13 "I hope I don't look that old" - Neuer reacts to overtaking Matthäus to become the club's oldest player to play in the Champions League
"I was surprised by how well he played those 60 minutes" – Arne Slot praises Isak's debut Football news Today, 10:51 "I was surprised by how well he played those 60 minutes" – Arne Slot praises Isak's debut
Not Camp Nou. UEFA changes venue for Barcelona vs PSG match Football news Today, 08:59 Not Camp Nou. UEFA changes venue for Barcelona vs PSG match
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores