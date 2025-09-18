A half to remember for Mignolet! The goalkeeper concedes a penalty, saves it, gets booked and leaves the pitch through injury

An extraordinary half from the Club Brugge keeper

Club Brugge and Monaco are facing off in the opening round of the Champions League. At the moment, the home side is cruising with a 3-0 lead. In the first half, Belgian goalkeeper Simon Mignolet found himself at the center of an incredible string of events.

Details: First, the Brugge keeper conceded a penalty, then pulled off a save to deny the spot-kick, picked up a yellow card for dissent, and, unfortunately, was forced off the pitch due to injury.

All this unfolded within just 20 minutes of the first half. Mignolet's initial mistake led to the penalty, but he quickly redeemed himself with a superb save.

🤪 l 17 minutes de jeu et Simon Mignolet est déjà passé par TOUTES les émotions



➡️ 9ème minute - Penalty commis

➡️ 11ème minute - Penalty arrêté

➡️ 17ème minute - Sorti sur blessure pic.twitter.com/fGxHM0wLeB — Ma Pro League (@MaProLeague) September 18, 2025

Shortly after, an injury prevented the keeper from continuing. He was replaced by backup goalkeeper Nordin Jackers. The club's medical staff is currently assessing his condition, and his availability for upcoming matches remains uncertain.