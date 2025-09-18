RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news A half to remember for Mignolet! The goalkeeper concedes a penalty, saves it, gets booked and leaves the pitch through injury

An extraordinary half from the Club Brugge keeper
Football news Today, 13:32
Volodymyr Varukha Dailysports's expert
A half owned by Mignolet! The goalkeeper conceded a penalty, saved it, picked up a yellow card and left the pitch injured https://x.com/MaProLeague/status/1968723107960483919

Club Brugge and Monaco are facing off in the opening round of the Champions League. At the moment, the home side is cruising with a 3-0 lead. In the first half, Belgian goalkeeper Simon Mignolet found himself at the center of an incredible string of events.

Details: First, the Brugge keeper conceded a penalty, then pulled off a save to deny the spot-kick, picked up a yellow card for dissent, and, unfortunately, was forced off the pitch due to injury.

All this unfolded within just 20 minutes of the first half. Mignolet's initial mistake led to the penalty, but he quickly redeemed himself with a superb save.

Shortly after, an injury prevented the keeper from continuing. He was replaced by backup goalkeeper Nordin Jackers. The club's medical staff is currently assessing his condition, and his availability for upcoming matches remains uncertain.

