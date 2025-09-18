Fati's debut was a success! Scored in his very first match for Monaco!

It took less than half an hour

In the opening round of the Champions League, Club Brugge hosted Monaco on their home turf. The match ended in a 4-1 victory for the Belgians. Still, there was a bright spot for the Monegasques: Ansu Fati made his debut for the club—and what a debut it was!

Details: Ansu Fati made his Champions League debut for Monaco. The Spanish winger came on in the 63rd minute and, in less than half an hour, managed to find the back of the net.