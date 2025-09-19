RU RU ES ES FR FR
QPR vs Stoke City prediction, H2H and probable lineups – September 20, 2025

Manuel Chávez Dailysports's expert
Queens Park Rangers vs Stoke prediction Photo: https://www.skysports.com/ Author unknown
Queens Park Rangers Queens Park Rangers
EFL Championship (Round 6) 20 sep 2025, 07:30
- : -
England, London, Loftus Road
Stoke Stoke
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
On September 20, as part of the sixth round of the Championship, QPR will face Stoke City. Here’s my take on the best bet for this upcoming showdown.

QPR

The Rangers had a sluggish start to the campaign, earning just a single point from their opening three matches. Their situation improved slightly with two wins, which lifted them into the middle of the table—now just two points adrift of the top six.

In the last round, QPR secured an away victory over the division newcomers with a 3-1 scoreline, benefiting from their opponent’s poor finishing; statistically, the hosts had the upper hand. Consistency remains elusive for QPR, but their matches have often been high-scoring affairs.

Stoke City

The Potters kicked off this Championship season in impressive fashion, racking up four wins from five games to sit second in the table. In the latest round, Stoke battled to a hard-fought 1-0 home victory over Birmingham, with the decisive goal coming midway through the first half.

It’s a promising start, but it’s too early to dream of promotion—the campaign is long and the competition fierce. Stoke’s defensive solidity deserves praise, with just three goals conceded in five matches.

Match facts

  • QPR have traded goals with their opponents in all five league matches so far this season.
  • Stoke have won both of their away fixtures this season, with a combined score of 5-1.
  • Here are the odds for the upcoming match: Home win – 2.93, Draw – 3.27, Away win – 2.45.

Probable lineups

  • QPR: Nardi, Norrington-Davies, Mbengue, Morrison, Dunn, Madsen, Varane, Kone, Barrel, Vale, Saito.
  • Stoke City: Johansson, Chamadou, Laval, Wilmot, Cresswell, Rigo, Pearson, Menhof, Baker, Sorba, Mubama.

H2H

These clubs have a rich history of head-to-head clashes, with mixed results over the years. Last season, Stoke City claimed a 3-1 home win, while the reverse fixture ended in a 1-1 draw.

Prediction

Bookmakers aren’t picking a clear favourite in this clash—Stoke have had the better start to the season, but QPR are playing at home, so both sides are given roughly equal chances. I expect an unpredictable encounter and I’m backing both teams to score.

