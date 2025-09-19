Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 2.22 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

Saturday brings a host of thrilling events in the Championship, and here’s my take on the Birmingham vs Swansea clash as both teams face off in the sixth round of the league campaign.

Birmingham

Birmingham got off to an optimistic start this season, collecting 7 points from their opening three matches to sit among the early leaders. However, back-to-back away defeats to Leicester (0-2) and Stoke City (0-1) saw them drop into the mid-table pack.

In the EFL Cup, Birmingham are now on a three-game losing streak, having most recently suffered a 0-1 home defeat to Port Vale from League One. The team is clearly in a slump and urgently needs to halt this run of poor results, but their upcoming opponent is in strong form.

Swansea

The Swans opened their campaign with a 0-1 away loss to Middlesbrough, but quickly bounced back with a four-game unbeaten streak, picking up 8 points along the way. Swansea currently sit seventh in the standings, just one point off the top six.

In midweek, they drew 2-2 at home to Hull City, conceding the equaliser as late as the 90+7th minute. It’s also worth noting that Swansea played in the EFL Cup midweek, hosting Premier League side Nottingham Forest. Trailing 0-2 at halftime, the Swans produced an incredible comeback to win 3-2, netting twice in added time.

Probable lineups

Birmingham: Allsopp, Cochrane, Klarer, Neumann, Laird, Gray, Peck, Iwata, Roberts, Doyle, Stansfield.

Swansea: Vigouroux, Key, Cabango, Burgess, Tymon, Franco, Galbraith, Ronald, Yalcouye, Inoussa, Vipotnik.

H2H

The last time these teams met was two seasons ago, with both encounters ending in draws – 1-1 and 2-2.

Prediction

Birmingham are considered favourites here, but mainly because they remain unbeaten at home in the league this season. Swansea, however, are in good form and have every chance of taking points from this trip. Expect a tightly contested end-to-end battle that could go either way – I’m backing both teams to score.