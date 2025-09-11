Paul Pogba's return is postponed again. The Frenchman’s comeback date revealed.

Fans will have to wait a little longer.

Pogba is still not ready to take the field—his comeback remains on hold.

Details: The French midfielder, who joined Monaco this summer, continues to regain his fitness after serving a two-year doping ban. Initially, his return was expected at the start of October, but the recovery process has taken longer than anticipated.

Monaco head coach Adi Hütter stated that he expects to see Pogba back in the squad after the next international break. This means the midfielder is unlikely to return to the pitch before October 18, when the Monegasques face Angers.

Additionally, it is noted that Ansu Fati, on loan from Barcelona, is also close to making his debut. He will definitely miss the match against Auxerre, but could feature in the Champions League game against Brugge.

Reminder: AC Milan attempted to sign Monaco’s German defender Thilo Kehrer but were turned down.