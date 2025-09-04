RU RU ES ES FR FR
The player is not for sale.
Football news Today, 14:47
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Milan attempted to sign Monaco’s German defender but were turned down Getty Images

During the summer transfer window, Milan were in the market for a new centre-back, with Monaco’s Thilo Kehrer among the options under consideration.

Details: According to insider Fabrizio Romano, Milan made a late push to complete the deal in the final days of the transfer deadline. However, Monaco rejected the Italian side’s approach, as the club had no adequate replacement lined up.

Recently, we reported that Victor Boniface was on the verge of joining Milan but failed his medical and ended up moving to Werder at the last moment. The striker has since spoken out about the situation with the Italian club.

Reminder: Milan’s press office has officially announced the signing of 30-year-old midfielder Adrien Rabiot from Marseille. The deal is worth €9 million, with the Frenchman putting pen to paper on a contract with the Rossoneri until 2028.

