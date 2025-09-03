Victor Boniface comments on failed medical in Milan

What the footballer has to say.

Victor Boniface was on the verge of joining Milan, but failed his medical and ended up at Werder at the last minute. Now, he has spoken out about the situation with the Italian club.

Details: As Boniface himself explained at a Bremen press conference, if his body wasn't ready, he would be in a hospital, not standing there before the media.

Quote: "Whatever you choose to believe in the media—that’s your business. I don't care. If my body wasn't 100%, I would be lying in a hospital bed right now, not sitting here talking to you," Boniface stated.

We previously reported that the player joined the club on loan from Bayer Leverkusen. The agreement with the Green-and-Whites runs until the end of the 2025/26 season.

Reminder: Werder Bremen have had a dreadful start to the new Bundesliga season. After two rounds, the team has only one point and finds itself in the relegation zone. The next match will take place on Sunday, September 14, against Borussia Mönchengladbach.