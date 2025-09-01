Official: Victor Boniface joins Werder Bremen!

Transfer completed in the final hours of the window

Werder Bremen have officially announced the signing of the striker from Bayer Leverkusen!

Details: The 24-year-old Nigeria international forward Victor Boniface has been officially unveiled as Werder’s newest signing! The player joins the club from Bayer Leverkusen on loan. The deal with the Green-Whites runs until the end of the 2025/26 season.



Head coach Horst Steffen sees the striker as a great addition:

Victor is physically very strong, has an excellent finish, and great pace. During Bayer’s title-winning campaign, he shone as both a scorer and a creator. I am confident he can become a very important factor for our team this season.

In Germany, Boniface has played 61 matches (all for Bayer), scoring 32 goals and providing 12 assists. According to Transfermarkt, the Nigerian is valued at 40 million euros.



