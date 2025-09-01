RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dreams come true! Official: Antony is a Betis player

The Spaniards' long-awaited target is finally with them.
Football news Today, 14:08
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Betis fans are celebrating!

Details: The Betis press service announced on the club's page on social network X that the much-anticipated transfer of 25-year-old Brazilian Antony has been made permanent.

It is reported that the deal is worth 22 million euros, with the Brazilian signing a contract until 2030.

Last season, Antony played for Betis on loan, and in 26 appearances he managed to score 9 crucial goals and provide 5 assists, quickly winning the hearts of the club's supporters who demanded management sign Antony permanently once his loan deal expired.

Many clubs were chasing Antony, but the player himself repeatedly stated that he wanted to move only to Betis.

