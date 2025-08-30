RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Transfer news Betis withdraws offer for Antony? What's next?

Betis withdraws offer for Antony? What's next?

Spanish club abandons idea of signing the 25-year-old winger
Transfer news Today, 05:05
Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Antony in Manchester United Stu Forster/Getty Images

Real Betis has withdrawn its offer to Manchester United regarding the transfer of the Red Devils' winger Antony.

Details: According to BBC journalist Simon Stone, sources connected to Manchester United were mistaken when stating that the clubs had reached an agreement for the Brazilian Antony's transfer. The Spanish side later released its own statement, confirming Betis had withdrawn their bid for the player, citing insufficient funds for both the transfer fee and the player’s wages. There are unconfirmed reports suggesting one of the sticking points is related to Antony's outstanding salary owed under his contract with United, which runs until 2027.

Interesting: Manchester United vs Burnley prediction and betting tips 30 Аugust 2025

It remains unclear whether the clubs will revisit discussions over this transfer, but time is running out: the transfer window in Spain closes on Monday evening.

See also: It is known how many years Rasmus Højlund will sign with Napoli and what his salary will be

