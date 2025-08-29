It is known how many years Rasmus Højlund will sign with Napoli and what his salary will be

A new challenge for the striker.

Rasmus Højlund was unable to fully unlock his potential at Manchester United and is now ready to relaunch his career in Italy.

Details: The Danish forward will continue his career at Napoli. According to Nicolo Schira, he has signed a five-year contract with the reigning Italian champions, with an option to extend for one more season. This means the deal will run until the summer of 2030. Højlund will earn five million euros per year.

Initially, it was reported that he would move to Napoli on loan with a buyout option set at 40 million euros.

In the 2024/25 season, the Dane made 52 appearances for Manchester United, scoring 10 goals and providing 4 assists. Transfermarkt has valued the player at 35 million euros, and his current contract with the Red Devils runs until the summer of 2028.

Reminder: Napoli has officially announced the signing of 24-year-old Girona left-back Miguel Gutierrez. The transfer fee amounted to 18 million euros.