The Højlund saga nears its end: Napoli close to securing Danish striker on loan

Today, 04:08
Everything should be decided by the end of the week.

Details: According to reputable insider Nicolò Schira on social network X, Napoli are just a step away from signing 22-year-old Manchester United striker Rasmus Højlund.

Schira reports that the move is currently structured as a loan, but Napoli are pushing for an option to make the deal permanent. Manchester United will receive around €5 million for the loan, and if the Serie A giants opt to keep the player, United's coffers could be boosted by an additional €40 million.

The player himself has expressed his desire to continue his career in Serie A and has already agreed personal terms with Napoli. Now, it's up to the clubs to finalize the deal.

In the 2024/25 season, the Dane featured in 52 matches for United, scoring 10 goals and providing 4 assists. Transfermarkt values the forward at €35 million, and his current contract with Manchester United runs until the summer of 2028.

