McTominay persuades his former Man United teammate to join Napoli

Football news Today, 10:12
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
During the summer transfer window, Napoli radically revamped their attacking line, signing three forwards. But Antonio Conte has no plans to stop there—and even the players themselves are lending a hand to their coach.

Details: According to Corriere dello Sport, Napoli midfielder Scott McTominay is encouraging his former Manchester United teammate Rasmus Højlund to make the move to Naples. The reigning champions of Italy appear to be seriously interested in the Danish striker, as the club is reportedly ready to meet all his demands to secure the transfer.

The source reveals that, in line with the player’s wishes, Napoli are prepared to arrange a loan deal with an obligation to buy. The loan period would cost five million euros, while the permanent transfer fee for the forward would be set at 40 million euros. The coming days are expected to be decisive.

Reminder: Previously, Milan were in the running for Højlund, but soon dropped out in favor of Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface. However, the Nigerian failed his medical and will not be heading to San Siro.

