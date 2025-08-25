The reason for Boniface's failed medical in Milan revealed

A failed medical ahead of a transfer is a rare occurrence in world football, and each such case becomes a hot topic among medical professionals. Victor Boniface’s collapsed move from Bayer to Milan is no exception, and experts have already pinpointed what worried the Rossoneri.

Details: Reports indicate the issue may be the Nigerian’s knee, which has undergone surgery twice—during the 2018-19 and 2020-21 seasons. At the time, Boniface was recovering from cruciate ligament injuries.

It’s well known that cruciate ligament injuries can eventually lead to cartilage damage in the knee joint. Given that Boniface has suffered two such injuries, continuing to play football and put strain on his knee, Milan may have feared getting involved in a long-term recovery saga.

Reminder: Boniface himself responded to the collapsed move with a cryptic social media story, captioned “Clowns everywhere.”