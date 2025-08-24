RU RU ES ES FR FR
“Clowns everywhere.” Boniface reacts to collapsed move to Milan

The player posted an intriguing story on social media
Football news Today, 16:45
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
“Clowns everywhere.” Boniface reacts to collapsed move to Milan Photo: x.com/FabrizioRomano

On August 24, Milan pulled out of signing Bayer Leverkusen’s Nigerian striker Victor Boniface, citing the results of his medical examination. The forward has since returned to Leverkusen.

The main reason for the breakdown of the deal was the condition of the player’s right knee: he previously suffered two anterior cruciate ligament injuries, and recurring muscle issues limited his appearances last season.

Boniface himself responded to the failed transfer with a cryptic story on social media, captioned “Clowns everywhere.”

Recall, Milan had previously offered Bayer a loan deal for Victor worth €5 million with a €24 million buyout option, but the club decided to call off the transfer after the medical concerns came to light.

