No transfer! Milan pull out of Boniface signing

Player fails medical tests
Transfer news Today, 05:28
Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Victor Boniface Lars Baron/Getty Images

Victor Boniface, who was set to join Milan, has failed his medical tests in Italy and will return to Bayer.

Details: According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, the transfer of Victor Boniface from Bayer to Milan will not go through. The Nigerian striker did not pass his medical examination: after an extensive consultation with the club’s doctors, the Rossoneri decided not to proceed with signing the forward.

As a result, Victor Boniface has already returned to the German side, while Milan will continue their search for a striker.

Worth noting, Manchester United forward Rasmus Højlund attended Milan’s match against Cremonese yesterday. According to Nicolo Schira, Milan are expected to resume negotiations for the player following the decision to pass on Boniface.

