Højlund attended Milan’s match! Does the player want to move to Italy?

The Danish striker from Manchester United was spotted at Milan’s home game, where the Rossoneri fell short against Cremonese (1-2).

Details: According to Italian journalist and insider Nico Schira, Rasmus Højlund could still end up in Milan. After news broke about medical issues with Bayer’s forward Victor Boniface—whose transfer is in its final stages—Milan decided to resume active negotiations with the young Danish international. Reportedly, Højlund is open to joining Milan, realizing it’s time to leave Old Trafford.

Worth noting: Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest prediction and betting tips 24 Аugust 2025

Let’s not forget Napoli’s proactive efforts either: after losing their main striker Romelu Lukaku, the Neapolitans are searching for a replacement. The club is pushing for a loan deal for Højlund with an option to buy, but Manchester United has yet to agree to such terms.