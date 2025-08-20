Napoli insist on loan deal as they target Rasmus Højlund

Napoli are eager to bolster their attacking line and are considering a move for Manchester United striker Rasmus Højlund.

Details: According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Napoli are pushing hard for a loan deal with an option to buy. Aurelio De Laurentiis is confident the player will agree to the move, given the prospect of playing Champions League football with Napoli. The club is putting pressure on Manchester United.

We also reported that Napoli have officially announced the signing of Girona’s 24-year-old left-back Miguel Gutiérrez in a deal worth €18 million.

Reminder: Recently, Napoli’s main striker Romelu Lukaku picked up an injury in a friendly, leaving Antonio Conte at risk of starting the season without his key attacking figure—a problem that could cause significant issues early on. One potential solution being considered is Artem Dovbyk.