On Sunday, August 24, 2025, Stade de la Meinau will host a second-round Ligue 1 clash as Strasbourg welcomes Nantes. Kickoff is set for 17:15 Central European Time. Let’s break down the winner’s pick for this matchup.

Strasbourg

Strasbourg delivered an electrifying and high-caliber campaign in Ligue 1 last season. The team spent much of the year near the top of the table, contending for a Champions League spot deep into the final rounds. However, a disappointing finish—losses to Angers and Le Havre, both fighting for survival—dashed their top-four hopes and dropped them to seventh. Nevertheless, the season was a success overall: a 12-match unbeaten streak, a victory over PSG, and ultimately securing a European berth all highlighted the club’s progress.

This year’s campaign got off to a strong start—Strasbourg opened with a 1-0 away win at Metz. Simultaneously, the team began their Conference League qualification journey against Danish side Brøndby, where they controlled the game but couldn’t find the net—0:0, leaving everything to be decided in the second leg in Denmark.

Strasbourg also has fond memories of recent head-to-head meetings with Nantes: last season at home, they won 3-1. Over the past seven home encounters between the sides, the record is perfectly balanced—three wins apiece and one draw. These fixtures have been high-scoring affairs: 5 out of 7 saw over 2.5 goals, and both teams scored in 6 of them.

Nantes

Nantes had a less-than-convincing season but managed to achieve their main goal—retaining their Ligue 1 status. The key was their strong finish: in the last five rounds, they suffered just one defeat, drew three times, and clinched a decisive win over Montpellier to secure their place in the top flight.

The new season’s start has been tough. In the first round, Nantes faced reigning champions PSG and, despite a solid showing, lost 0-1. Including friendlies, this marked the team’s fifth consecutive defeat.

Recent head-to-heads with Strasbourg have seen the balance tip toward their rivals. In the last seven meetings, Nantes has managed just one win, with one draw and five defeats to Strasbourg. Last season, Strasbourg beat Nantes both home and away, and have now won the last three encounters in a row.

Probable lineups

Strasbourg: Jönsson, Mwanga, Sarr, Omobamidele, Barco, Doucouré, Nanasi, Lemaréchal, Amo-Ameyaw, Emegha, Panicelli.

Key facts and head-to-head stats

Strasbourg are unbeaten in their last 4 matches.

3 of Strasbourg’s last 4 matches have seen under 2.5 goals.

Nantes have lost their last 5 matches.

Nantes have lost 6 of their last 8 away matches.

Strasbourg have won 4 of the last 5 head-to-head meetings.

3 of the last 4 head-to-heads have featured over 2.5 goals.

Both teams have scored in 3 of the last 4 head-to-heads.

Strasbourg vs Nantes match prediction

Strasbourg look confident at the start of the season: they began with a league victory, performed well in Europe, and could easily have come away with more. It’s clear the squad is ready for new challenges and is finding its rhythm. Nantes, on the other hand, are mired in a losing streak—winless in five straight and still searching for a way out of their crisis. Recent head-to-heads also show clear Strasbourg dominance, with three consecutive wins and a general upper hand. Given current form and the stats, Strasbourg are deserved favorites at home. My pick for this match: Strasbourg to win at odds of 1.81.