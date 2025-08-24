RU RU ES ES FR FR
ZED vs Wadi Degla prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 25, 2025

ZED vs Wadi Degla prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 25, 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
ZED FC vs Wadi Degla FC prediction Photo: https://x.com/zedfc_egypt/Author unknownn
ZED FC
25 aug 2025, 11:00
- : -
Egypt,
Wadi Degla FC
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2
Odds: 1.69
On August 25, 2025, one of the fixtures of Matchday 4 in the Egyptian Premier League will see ZED take on Wadi Degla. Kick-off is scheduled for 17:00 Central European Time. Let’s dive into a bet on the teams’ scoring potential in this matchup.

ZED

ZED enjoyed a solid campaign in last season’s Egyptian Premier League, finishing 11th and missing out on the championship group by just a single point. As a result, they remained in the relegation group but topped it with confidence. In the Egypt League Cup, ZED failed to progress from the group stage, and in the Egypt Cup, they exited at the Round of 16 after a narrow 0-1 defeat to Smouha.

Despite these setbacks, the team has come into the new season in good shape: counting the end of last season and the opening matches of the new one, ZED are now unbeaten in seven consecutive games. In their league opener, ZED comfortably defeated newly promoted Arab Contractors 2-0 away, followed by two draws — a goalless stalemate at home against Ceramica Cleopatra and a 1-1 away result versus Smouha.

As for their recent home encounters against Wadi Degla, ZED have won two of the last three meetings, losing just once. Notably, two of these matches were high-scoring affairs, with over 2.5 goals and both sides finding the net.

Wadi Degla

Wadi Degla are newcomers to the Egyptian Premier League. Last season, they finished second in the second division, just a point behind leaders Arab Contractors, and were especially notable for their defensive solidity: only 14 goals conceded in 38 matches.

However, their start to the new season has been far from ideal — in the first three rounds, Wadi Degla failed to pick up a single win: a goalless home draw against Pyramids and two 0-1 defeats to Petrojet and ENPPI. The team is winless in their last six matches, and in seven consecutive games, the total goals have been under 2.5.

ZED and Wadi Degla have faced each other only seven times: ZED have four wins to Degla’s three. Four of these matches ended with over 2.5 goals, and every meeting has seen at least one goal scored.

Probable lineups

  • ZED: Lotfi, Gamal, Castelo, Rabia, Tarek, Saad, Mutumosi Zilu, Ahmed El Saghiri, Messi, Hussein, Atef.
  • Wadi Degla: Hossam, Maher, Aboul-Fetouh, Adly, Diasty, Danesh, Talaat, El Bahnasy, Kandorp, Abdelaati, Oya.

Key facts and head-to-head

  • ZED are unbeaten in their last 9 matches.
  • 8 of ZED’s last 9 matches have ended with under 2.5 goals.
  • Wadi Degla are winless in their last 6 matches.
  • 11 of Wadi Degla’s last 12 matches have featured under 2.5 goals.

ZED vs Wadi Degla match prediction

The upcoming clash between ZED and Wadi Degla promises to be cautious and tactically disciplined. ZED have made a confident start to the season, picking up points in their opening matches and still unbeaten, so they’re unlikely to take unnecessary risks against the newcomers, opting to maintain their defensive solidity. Wadi Degla are known for low-scoring games and a disciplined back line, but the season has started with just one point and two losses. All signs point to a cautious approach from both sides and a likely low-scoring affair. My bet for this match is under 2 total goals at odds of 1.69.

Comments
