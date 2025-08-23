Prediction on game Total under 3 Odds: 1.5 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

On August 25, 2025, Eyüpspor will host Alanyaspor at home in the third round of the Turkish Super Lig. Kick-off is scheduled for 18:00 Central European Time. Let's take a closer look at the betting option for total goals in this encounter.

Eyüpspor

Istanbul's Eyüpspor enjoyed a fantastic debut season after earning promotion to the Turkish top flight. The team looked confident against their rivals, finishing in sixth place—just one point shy of the European competition zone. However, the end of the campaign was disappointing: Eyüpspor suffered five defeats in their last six matches, only managing to win the final round—ironically, against their upcoming opponent.

The offseason was rather quiet, with just a single friendly match, which Eyüpspor won. But the start of the new league campaign has been rough: they lost both opening rounds—falling 1-4 at home to Konyaspor and 1-2 away to Beşiktaş.

When facing Alanyaspor at home, Eyüpspor hold an impressive record: six matches, four wins, and two draws. Remarkably, four out of those six clashes ended with under 2.5 goals, and never did both teams score in a single game.

Alanyaspor

Alanyaspor endured a tough season, spending much of it near the bottom of the table. Still, the team rallied with a strong finish. Unlike Eyüpspor, who faltered late, Alanya surged: in their last six Super Lig matches, they picked up four wins, two draws, and suffered only one defeat. That run allowed Alanyaspor to comfortably pull away from the relegation zone and secure 12th place with an eight-point cushion.

The new season began with a goalless draw against Rizespor. Factoring in the end of last season, preseason friendlies, and the first round of the Super Lig, Alanyaspor’s unbeaten streak now stands at 10 matches—five wins and five draws. It's worth noting the low-scoring nature of these games: only one of the ten saw over 2.5 total goals.

In head-to-head meetings with Eyüpspor, Alanyaspor haven’t beaten this opponent in nine straight matches. Their last victory came in 2010; since then, the sides have played nine times: seven draws and two Eyüpspor wins.

Probable line-ups

Eyüpspor: Marcos Felipe, Kabasakal, Lucas Claro, Mujakić, Meraş, Stepanenko, Ampem, Demirbay, Sešlar, Bozok, Thiam.

Marcos Felipe, Kabasakal, Lucas Claro, Mujakić, Meraş, Stepanenko, Ampem, Demirbay, Sešlar, Bozok, Thiam. Alanyaspor: Taşkıran, Akdağ, Aliti, Aksoy, Özdemir, Janvier, Makouta, Hadërgjonaj, Hwang, Usluoglu, Šporar.

Key facts and head-to-head stats

8 of Eyüpspor’s last 9 matches featured over 2.5 goals.

Eyüpspor have lost 3 of their last 4 home games.

Both teams scored in 5 of Eyüpspor’s last 6 matches.

Alanyaspor are unbeaten in 13 of their last 14 matches.

Alanyaspor have won 4 of their last 5 away fixtures.

7 of Alanyaspor’s last 8 matches ended with under 2.5 goals.

Eyüpspor are unbeaten in the last 5 head-to-head meetings.

3 of the last 4 head-to-head games finished with over 2.5 goals.

Eyüpspor vs Alanyaspor: Match prediction

This upcoming clash is expected to be a cautious affair. Eyüpspor have yet to pick up any points this season and will likely focus on defense, aiming to minimize risks and finally get off the mark. Alanyaspor, while in strong form and boasting a lengthy unbeaten run, have been conservative of late and not especially prolific in attack. Historically, Eyüpspor have been a tricky rival, going unbeaten in recent encounters. All signs point to a tight, low-scoring contest with both sides prioritizing caution. My bet for this match is under 3 total goals at odds of 1.5.